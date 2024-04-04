In Vokkaliga bastion, H D Kumaraswamy looks to regain ground lost to Congress

Kumaraswamy may also use the Cauvery issue, which strikes a sentimental chord in Mandya, to woo voters. “During our survey, we understood that people of Mandya were upset with Congress over the way it handled the Cauvery issue. Kumaraswamy will make sure that he will be with the people of Mandya and stand for Cauvery, if he is elected,” another JD(S) leader who is a former MLA from Mandya said.