Incoming Lok Sabha will have fewer women MPs

New Delhi: Fewer women will be seen at the Lok Sabha this term as only 74 women have been elected this time, down from 79 women MPs in the 17th Lok Sabha. However, of the 75 women MPs this term, a large chunk — 43 MPs — are first time MPs.

Most of the women MPs elected are from the Bharatiya Janata Party in terms of absolute numbers, but in percentage of their total strength, the Trinamool Congress leads the way. With 31 MPs, BJP has the highest number of women Parliamentarians, followed by Congress with 13 MPs, TMC with 11 MPs, Samajwadi Party with 5 MPs and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with 3 MPs.

When compared to their internal gender ratio, TMC leads with 37.93 per cent followed by Congress with 13.13 per cent and BJP with 12.92 per cent.

Women will make up for 13.63 per cent of the total strength of the lower house, a decrease from the 14.5 per cent last term – which has been the highest representation in all these years. This is lesser than the 33 per cent outlayed in the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam, which is set to come into effect after the next delimitation exercise.