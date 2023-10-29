JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Gehlot's OSD seeks ticket, reaches CM House along with supporters

Track all the latest news and updates from the upcoming Assembly Elections, with DH.
Last Updated 29 October 2023, 02:50 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:4229 Oct 2023

Congress-Samajwadi Party seat sharing talks in UP only after results of five-state assembly elections

01:5729 Oct 2023

Rajasthan polls: Gehlot's OSD seeks ticket, reaches CM House along with supporters

01:5729 Oct 2023

Congress will form govt in Telangana, implement poll guarantees, says Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

02:5029 Oct 2023

Congress to pass bill guaranteeing protection of land, forests, tribal people's rights in Mizoram: Jairam Ramesh

02:4229 Oct 2023

Congress-Samajwadi Party seat sharing talks in UP only after results of five-state assembly elections

[object Object]

Credit: PTI File Photo

Amid the ongoing war of words between Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), [both members of the I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance)], the two parties have deferred talks over seat sharing in Uttar Pradesh in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Read more

01:5729 Oct 2023

Rajasthan polls: Gehlot's OSD seeks ticket, reaches CM House along with supporters

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma on Saturday reached the CM House here along with several of his supporters seeking a ticket for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Sharma has expressed the desire to contest from the Bhilwara Assembly constituency. Earlier, he had sought a ticket from the Bikaner West constituency but the party decided to renominate sitting MLA and state minister B D Kalla from there.

01:5729 Oct 2023

Congress will form govt in Telangana, implement poll guarantees, says Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakmar on Saturday expressed confidence that the Congress will form the next government in Telangana and implement its poll guarantees.

He also dismissed allegations made by BRS that promises made by Congress in Karnataka are not being implemented.

(Published 29 October 2023, 02:37 IST)
India NewsAssembly Elections 2023Telangana Assembly Election 2023Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023Mizoram Assembly Election 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on