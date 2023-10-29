Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Gehlot's OSD seeks ticket, reaches CM House along with supporters

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma on Saturday reached the CM House here along with several of his supporters seeking a ticket for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Sharma has expressed the desire to contest from the Bhilwara Assembly constituency. Earlier, he had sought a ticket from the Bikaner West constituency but the party decided to renominate sitting MLA and state minister B D Kalla from there.