Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Gehlot's OSD seeks ticket, reaches CM House along with supporters

Amid the ongoing war of words between Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), [both members of the I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance)], the two parties have deferred talks over seat sharing in Uttar Pradesh in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma on Saturday reached the CM House here along with several of his supporters seeking a ticket for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.
Sharma has expressed the desire to contest from the Bhilwara Assembly constituency. Earlier, he had sought a ticket from the Bikaner West constituency but the party decided to renominate sitting MLA and state minister B D Kalla from there.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakmar on Saturday expressed confidence that the Congress will form the next government in Telangana and implement its poll guarantees.
He also dismissed allegations made by BRS that promises made by Congress in Karnataka are not being implemented.