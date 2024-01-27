I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders slam BJP, Stalin stresses on unity to defeat saffron party in polls

"When they cancel even a mayor level poll, the INDIA alliance leaders must realise the fear of the BJP. We have to use this. We have to clasp the opportunity that we have now got. If we remain united, the BJP will be defeated. Democracy will win and time will say that. Thirumavalavan will also win and time will say that too."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge underlined Dr Ambedkar's warning against 'the cult of personality' and appealed for a political culture based on 'reason and dialogue.'

Kharge's address to the conference was read out by his party's Lok Sabha MP Su Thirunavukkarasar after the VCK announced the Congress chief could not take part in the meet.