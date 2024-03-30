I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' aimed at protecting democracy, Constitution: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress asserted on Saturday that the I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc's "Loktantra Bachao Rally" that will be held at the Ramlila Maidan here is not aimed at protecting a person but at saving the Constitution and democracy.

The opposition party said a "strong message" will be sent out from the rally on Sunday to Lok Kalyan Marg (where the prime minister's residence is located) that the BJP-led government's "time is up".

Addressing a press conference on the rally, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address the rally, among other senior leaders.

"It is not a person-specific rally. That is why it is called Loktantra Bachao Rally. This is not one party's rally, about 27-28 parties are involved in it. All constituents of the I.N.D.I.A. jan bandhan will be taking part in the rally," Ramesh said.

His remarks assume significance in view of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders pitching the rally as being specific to protesting against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate.

Ramesh said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) sounded its Lok Sabha poll bugle in Mumbai on March 17 and the rally would be its second poll bugle.