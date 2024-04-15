India needs stable govt at time of global unrest: Modi

New Delhi: Calling India a “first responder” in the Global South, PM Modi on Sunday urged people to vote for the BJP for a third term for the stability of the country. In his speech at the BJP’s manifesto launch, PM Modi said that during the time of global unrest and conflict, India needs a stable government and promised to make India a global manufacturing hub.

In areas of conflict, ensuring the safety of Indians residing there is a paramount priority for the BJP, Modi said. “In times of global unrest, we need a stable government with an unequivocal majority. The BJP has always taken bold and challenging decisions in the nation’s interest, prioritising the country over the party itself,” Modi said.

The prime minister, whose face appeared more than 50 times in the manifesto document known as Modi Ki Guarantee, said that in the last decade of BJP’s rule, India has gone from ‘fragile five’ to one of the top five economies in the world. In a message to voters, the PM, in a note said that in 2014, the BJP received the people’s support to bring in a “monumental transformation”.