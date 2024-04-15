India needs stable govt at time of global unrest: Modi

New Delhi: Calling India a “first responder” in the Global South, PM Modi on Sunday urged people to vote for the BJP for a third term for the stability of the country. In his speech at the BJP’s manifesto launch, PM Modi said that during the time of global unrest and conflict, India needs a stable government and promised to make India a global manufacturing hub.
In areas of conflict, ensuring the safety of Indians residing there is a paramount priority for the BJP, Modi said. “In times of global unrest, we need a stable government with an unequivocal majority. The BJP has always taken bold and challenging decisions in the nation’s interest, prioritising the country over the party itself,” Modi said.
The prime minister, whose face appeared more than 50 times in the manifesto document known as Modi Ki Guarantee, said that in the last decade of BJP’s rule, India has gone from ‘fragile five’ to one of the top five economies in the world. In a message to voters, the PM, in a note said that in 2014, the BJP received the people’s support to bring in a “monumental transformation”.
“In 2019, we received an even bigger mandate and ensured continued development and took big decisions. In the next five years, with your blessings, it is Modi’s Guarantee that we will work 24 by 7 for 2047… Making the best use of this historic time period needs us to be proactive … we have already worked on a plan of the decisions to be taken in the first 100 days of the new government. At such a time, we seek your blessings for the roadmap that we are unveiling for the next five years,” Modi’s appeal for voters read.
In his speech, he said that the BJP government lifted 250 million people out of poverty. “But just as a person may have received treatment in a hospital but still advised by doctors to take precautions despite being on the road to recovery, similarly, those who have emerged from poverty also require support to prevent them from slipping back into poverty for any reason,” Modi said. “Jin ko kisi ne nahi pucha, unko Modi ne pooja (Modi revered those that no one cared for)”.
He also took a dig at the Opposition and said that over the past decade, the BJP had implemented stringent measures to combat corruption. “Scams worth thousands of crores at the national level have been effectively curbed. The underprivileged are now receiving their entitlements, while those who exploited them are being held accountable and facing imprisonment,” Modi said.