JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

LIVE
India Politics Live: Mayawati to hold rally in Nagpur

Ahead of the first round of voting for Lok Sabha electons, BSP chief Mayawati is scheduled to address multiple poll rallies. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is set to address public meeting in Indora, North Nagpur, Maharashtra, today. Mayawati's rally in Nagpur will come a day after PM Modi's visit to Ramtek in Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra where the PM said chief Constitution maker B R Ambedkar's soul must be blessing him for nullifying Article 370 which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Actress and BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut will resume her election campaign from Kullu today. Track all the latest political updates with DH.
Last Updated 11 April 2024, 03:35 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:4211 Apr 2024

With Eid being celebrated today, several political leaders also took part in the festivities and events

02:4211 Apr 2024

On BJP's claim of crossing 400 seats in the country, K C Venugopal says 'That is underestimating people's verdict'

02:3911 Apr 2024

Whenever we talk about issues of people, PM tries to divert through polarisation: K C Venugopal 

03:3511 Apr 2024

Watch: Congress leaders KC Venugopal & Ramesh Chennithala hold election campaign, in Alappuzha

02:4211 Apr 2024

With Eid being celebrated today, several political leaders also took part in the festivities and events

"My country is a country where people of every religion...Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Parsi and others live together and celebrate each others' festivals", BJP's Naqvi said. (PTI)

02:4211 Apr 2024

On BJP's claim of crossing 400 seats in the country, K C Venugopal says 'That is underestimating people's verdict'

02:3911 Apr 2024

Whenever we talk about issues of people, PM tries to divert through polarisation: K C Venugopal 

The Congress general secretary was defending the party manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections saying 'There is no sufficient grounds to criticise our guarantees'.

02:2411 Apr 2024

UP's Kairana connect to Karnataka politics: SP’s Iqra Hasan weaves poll campaign around Anantkumar Hegde's ‘will change Constitution' remark

The link between Karnataka and Kairana, a non-descript borough in western Uttar Pradesh goes back a century and more.

The doyen of Kairana Gharana in Hindustani classical music, Ustad Abdul Karim Khan, born in Kairana, inspired legends of Khayal singing in the Hubli-Dharwad belt, including Pandit Bhimsen Joshi.

Hegde’s statement, amplified by the Iqra is the talk of the town. At a public interaction last month, the SP candidate was heard raising apprehensions about the BJP’s intent to achieve a two-thirds majority.

Read more here

(Published 11 April 2024, 02:39 IST)
BJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiPriyanka GandhiKangana RanautNagpurAmethiLok Sabha electionsMayawati

Follow us on