India Politics Live: Mayawati to hold rally in Nagpur
Ahead of the first round of voting for Lok Sabha electons, BSP chief Mayawati is scheduled to address multiple poll rallies. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is set to address public meeting in Indora, North Nagpur, Maharashtra, today.
Mayawati's rally in Nagpur will come a day after PM Modi's visit to Ramtek in Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra where the PM said chief Constitution maker B R Ambedkar's soul must be blessing him for nullifying Article 370 which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Actress and BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut will resume her election campaign from Kullu today.
On BJP's claim of crossing 400 seats in the country, K C Venugopal says 'That is underestimating people's verdict'
#WATCH | Kerala: Congress general secretary KC Venugopal says, "Since the election campaign gear up, our prospects are improving all over India, we are getting reports that Congress & INDIA alliance are doing well. Now, people are realising the 'Jumla' of the BJP govt, what the… pic.twitter.com/8i5G0ECR7k
Whenever we talk about issues of people, PM tries to divert through polarisation: K C Venugopal
The Congress general secretary was defending the party manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections saying 'There is no sufficient grounds to criticise our guarantees'.
02:2411 Apr 2024
UP's Kairana connect to Karnataka politics: SP’s Iqra Hasan weaves poll campaign around Anantkumar Hegde's ‘will change Constitution' remark
The link between Karnataka and Kairana, a non-descript borough in western Uttar Pradesh goes back a century and more.
The doyen of Kairana Gharana in Hindustani classical music, Ustad Abdul Karim Khan, born in Kairana, inspired legends of Khayal singing in the Hubli-Dharwad belt, including Pandit Bhimsen Joshi.
Hegde’s statement, amplified by the Iqra is the talk of the town. At a public interaction last month, the SP candidate was heard raising apprehensions about the BJP’s intent to achieve a two-thirds majority.