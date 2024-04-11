India Politics Live: Mayawati to hold rally in Nagpur

Ahead of the first round of voting for Lok Sabha electons, BSP chief Mayawati is scheduled to address multiple poll rallies. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is set to address public meeting in Indora, North Nagpur, Maharashtra, today. Mayawati's rally in Nagpur will come a day after PM Modi's visit to Ramtek in Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra where the PM said chief Constitution maker B R Ambedkar's soul must be blessing him for nullifying Article 370 which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Actress and BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut will resume her election campaign from Kullu today. Track all the latest political updates with DH.