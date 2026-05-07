India Politics LIVE Updates | Let Vijay form govt, wont disturb for six months, says M K Stalin
Hello readers ! With assembly election results announced on Monday, political parties have shifted focus to government formation talks. While in Tamil Nadu, the triumphant TVK is talks with smaller parties to cobble an alliance, West Bengal has witnessed instances of violence, with the latest one being the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant. In Assam, Himanta is likely to take oath after May 11. Stay tuned with DH for all the live updates.
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India Politics LIVE Updates | TVK leaders have started to gather at the party headquarters in Chennai
Chennai, Tamil Nadu | TVK leaders have started to gather at the party headquarters in Chennai
Ganeshan, TVK District Secretary for the Fisheries Department, says, "The Vijay wave has swept across Tamil Nadu, from Chennai to Kanyakumari. Political leaders across parties spoke… pic.twitter.com/8GXqIAv5Rf