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India Politics LIVE Updates | Let Vijay form govt, wont disturb for six months, says M K Stalin

Hello readers ! With assembly election results announced on Monday, political parties have shifted focus to government formation talks. While in Tamil Nadu, the triumphant TVK is talks with smaller parties to cobble an alliance, West Bengal has witnessed instances of violence, with the latest one being the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant. In Assam, Himanta is likely to take oath after May 11. Stay tuned with DH for all the live updates.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 04:06 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 03:05 IST
India NewsBJPCongressNarendra ModiDMKMamata BanerjeeIndian politcsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026Assam Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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