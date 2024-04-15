'India pushed towards black money': PM Modi on scrapping of electoral bonds scheme by Supreme Court

New Delhi: A Supreme Court decision to scrap a controversial political funding system has pushed contributions to parties towards "black money", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in remarks broadcast on Monday.

Supreme Court in February scrapped as unconstitutional a seven-year-old election funding system through instruments called "electoral bonds" that allowed individuals and companies to make unlimited and anonymous donations to political parties.

Corporate funding of political parties is a sensitive matter in India and, while there is no suggestion that the funds from the bonds scheme were improper, opposition parties allege that BJP used its powers to coerce funding.