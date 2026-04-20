<p>New Delhi: Indian Railways to operate 908 summer special trains to meet the passengers demand spreading across the country. </p><p>"For the period from 15 April 2026 to 15 July 2026, a total of 908 summer special trains have been approved, which will operate 18,262 trips to cater to the increased travel demand, the railways said in a statement. </p><p>Out of these, 660 trains have already been notified, accounting for 11,294 trips, ensuring that a substantial portion of the planned services is already available for passenger booking and travel planning well in advance, the statement said. </p><p>Central Railway (3,082 Trips), East Central Railway (2,711 Trips) and North Western Railway (2,245 Trips) Emerge as top zones with maximum summer special train trips. </p><p>These special trains will provide greater travel convenience, reduce waitlists, and deliver smooth journeys for millions of passengers during summer rush. </p>.Railways to cancel or partially cancel these Bengaluru trains.<p>"By deploying special trains across high-demand routes, Indian Railways is ensuring that passengers experience minimal inconvenience during the summer rush. With timely planning and large-scale deployment of special train services, Indian Railways continues to prioritise passenger convenience and travel comfort, " the statement said. </p><p>The extensive coverage across zones and the high number of notified trains reflect a strong commitment to meeting passenger demand efficiently and ensuring a hassle-free travel experience during the summer season, the statement added. </p>