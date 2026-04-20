Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Indian Railways to operate 908 summer special trains

The trains will operate 18,262 trips to cater to the increased travel demand, the railways said in a statement.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 16:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 April 2026, 16:56 IST
Indian Railwaystrains

Follow us on :

Follow Us