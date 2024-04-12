Indians shouldn't have own identity, we are all Narendra Modi: Kangana Ranaut

Earlier in the day, she also hit back at the recent attacks launched on her. Kangana noted that though there were allegations that she had said she liked beef and she ate it, no proof of the same could be provided.

The Queen actor also noted that aspersions on her character had been made, referring to the now-deleted social media post that had gone out from Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's social media handle.

The outspoken Kangana was also recently in the news for saying that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was the first Prime Minister of India, a remark she went on to justify as well.

Yesterday, Kangana launched a scathing attack on Minister Vikramaditya Singh, saying he could not threaten her and send her back. She took on the Congress candidate from Mandi, stating "Yeh tumhare baap-dada ki riyasat nahin hai, ke tum mujhe dara, dhamka ke vapis bhej doge (This is not the estate of your father or grandfather that you will threaten me and send me back)."