BJP seeks Muslim 'friends' for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The party sporadically sought Muslim support in past regional polls, but this national campaign is the first and most widespread of its kind, according to Siddiqui and Hilal Ahmed, an expert on Muslim politics at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, a Delhi-based think tank.

The BJP, which won about 9 per cent of the Muslim vote in the past two national elections, is targeting between 16 per cent and 17 per cent next year, said Yasser Jilani, spokesperson for its minorities unit.

Two officials told Reuters the BJP is focused on 65 seats in the 543-member lower house of parliament that have a Muslim voter population of at least 30 per cent, roughly double their share of the national population. They shared details of internal party strategy on condition of anonymity.

The BJP currently holds about two dozen of the seats, according to party officials, who declined to provide specific details on the exact seats being targeted.

Modi Mitr outreach focuses on spreading the BJP's economic message especially to "Pasmanda" Muslims, an Urdu term for marginalised members that make up a majority of that religious community.

Ansari, who is Pasmanda, talks to Muslim friends and neighbours at gatherings about new programmes such as a 1,250 rupee monthly handout for underprivileged women from BJP-run state authorities and a 150,000 rupee housing subsidy launched by the central government.

"BJP's welfare schemes are helping everyone, including Muslims," he said.