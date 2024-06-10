Infographic | State-wise list of ministers in Modi govt 3.0

Having secured a historic third term, Narendra Modi, along with 71 leaders from the BJP-led NDA, took their respective oaths on Sunday, marking the formal start of Modi govt 3.0.

The swearing-in ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday saw 30 ministers inducted into the Union Cabinet, while the remaining inductees into the Council of Ministers were appointed as Ministers of State (MoS).

In terms of numbers of ministers, Uttar Pradesh perhaps predictably led the way, with nine appointments (barring Modi himself), followed by Bihar with eight.

Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh saw six leaders each inducted as Union ministers, while Gujarat, Karnataka, and Rajasthan saw five inductees each.

Here, we take you through the appointments on a state-wise basis.