Invisible undercurrent against BJP: Kharge

He said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been visiting Karnataka frequently. But, he does not speak about the work taken up by him for the Gulbarga constituency. The Centre has failed to contribute to the infrastructure development of Kalyana Karnataka after the special status was accorded to the region under Article 371J of the Constitution. It has not established any major industries and has also failed to fulfil the demand for setting up AIIMS despite having a building and land there,” he alleged.