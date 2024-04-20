Irked over onion export ban, locals bar Lok Sabha poll campaigning in Maharashtra village: Report

While the entire country is celebrating the biggest festival of democracy in the world—the Lok Sabha elections—certain parts seem unfazed by the promises of politicians since decisions taken by the powers that be have started affecting their lives in a negative way.

According to a report by DownToEarth, a Maharashtra village has prevented election candidates from campaigning on their territory because the former are upset with the onion ban imposed by the Centre.

Villagers of Deola taluk in Maharashtra's Nashik have put up a number of signboards that announce no candidate shall be allowed to enter the taluka for campaigning, according to the publication.