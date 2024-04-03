Is Congress losing ground in Assam?

Himanta had given Congress perhaps its biggest jolt in 2015 when he joined the BJP after leading dissidence against Tarun Gogoi. A reported spat during a meeting with Rahul Gandhi, then Congress president, and Tarun Gogoi in 2013-2014, in which Gandhi reportedly refused to replace Gogoi with Sarma as the CM, probably led him to quit the party. It was then, according to BJP leaders, Sarma took a pledge to end Congress one day.