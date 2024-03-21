Jharkhand Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Schedule, seats, phase, key contenders & all you need to know

Who are the key contenders in Jharkhand?

Despite being touted as potentially the wealthiest states in 2000 post the Bihar bifurcation due to abundance of natural resources, political turbulence has gripped Jharkhand ever since.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and RJD coalition have been at the helm since the 2019 Assembly elections. However, the BJP-led NDA alliance has maintained dominance since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, securing 12 seats in 2014, and 14 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Just prior to Lok Sabha elections this year, Jharkhand encountered political upheaval as JMM chief Hemant Soren faced arrest in an alleged money laundering case. Subsequently, his aide Champai Soren took the charge as the new Chief Minister of the state.

In a recent development, JMM MLA Sita Soren, daughter-in-law of JMM president Shibu Soren, defected to the BJP, citing isolation within the party since her husband's passing.

The ensuing high-stakes political drama has injected fervor into the state's political landscape, setting the stage for an interesting showdown between the JMM and BJP.