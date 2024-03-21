Jharkhand Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Schedule, seats, phase, key contenders & all you need to know

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has kick-started the race for 18th Lok Sabha polls after announcing the schedule on March 16. According to the poll body's announcement, the elections will unfold in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1.
All eyes will be on the eastern state of Jharkhand as it heads to the polls during the latter half of the electoral timeline.
How many constituencies Jharkhand has?
With a total of 14 parliamentary constituencies, Jharkhand holds a substantial Tribal community presence, resulting in six reserved seats for SC and ST candidates. Notable constituencies include Hazaribag, Khunti, Dumka, Singbhum, Ranchi, and Jamshedpur.
Moreover, Jharkhand boasts one of the nation's largest rural populations, with its urban populace accounting for only 24 per cent (2011 census), much below the national average.
When will the voting take place in Jharkhand?
Mirroring the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the state is all set to witness voting across four phases: May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
Phase Dates Constituencies
4 May 13 Singbhum, Lohardaga, Palamu, Khunti
5 May 20 Chatra, Kodarma, Hazaribagh
6 May 25 Dhanbad, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Giridih
7 June 1 Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda
Who are the key contenders in Jharkhand?
Despite being touted as potentially the wealthiest states in 2000 post the Bihar bifurcation due to abundance of natural resources, political turbulence has gripped Jharkhand ever since.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and RJD coalition have been at the helm since the 2019 Assembly elections. However, the BJP-led NDA alliance has maintained dominance since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, securing 12 seats in 2014, and 14 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Just prior to Lok Sabha elections this year, Jharkhand encountered political upheaval as JMM chief Hemant Soren faced arrest in an alleged money laundering case. Subsequently, his aide Champai Soren took the charge as the new Chief Minister of the state.
In a recent development, JMM MLA Sita Soren, daughter-in-law of JMM president Shibu Soren, defected to the BJP, citing isolation within the party since her husband's passing.
The ensuing high-stakes political drama has injected fervor into the state's political landscape, setting the stage for an interesting showdown between the JMM and BJP.
What are the key issues in Jharkhand?
Jharkhand also grapples with pressing issues such as unemployment, poverty, and inadequate infrastructure development, which are poised to take center stage in the BJP's campaign.
