JMM-led alliance in neck-deep corruption, exploiting people: Rajnath in Jharkhand

Dumka, Jharkhand: Alleging that the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand is "involved in neck-deep corruption" and exploiting people, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the ruling coalition will be punished for atrocities on residents of the state. He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked tirelessly to make India a prosperous country and done "miraculous work to bring 25 crore people out of poverty", while "earlier PMs like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi made hollow promises to alleviate poverty".