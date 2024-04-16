Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh file nomination papers on same day

Bhopal: Picking the 'auspicious' day of Maha Asthmi of Chaitra Navratri, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia of BJP and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh filed their nomination papers in Shivpuri and Rajgarh respectively on April 16.
In a sharp contrast in the show of strength in the state, there was a marked difference in their nomination itineraries of the two political rivals.
Scindia arrived to file his papers in the company of MP chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav, state president VD Sharma, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ministers Govind Rajput, Tulsi Silawat, Praduman Singh Tomar and others.
However, Digvijaya Singh maintained a low profile while filing his papers. He had even made a public appeal through his social media X account to keep his nomination filing a quiet affair, devoid of any shows of strength.
Singh was only accompanied by his wife Amrita when filed his nomination in Rajgarh on Tuesday. Earlier, he performed puja at Jalpa Mata Mandir with wife Amrita by his side.
Scindia, on the other hand, started the day with offering prayers and cobducting a hawan at Hanuman Mandir in Guna and proceeded to Shivpuri for filing his nomination papers.
He was accorded a rousing welcome by supporters and party workers all along the route covering a distance of 100 km (between Guna and Shivpuri) on Tuesday. According to estimates, a large number of vehicles joined the Scindia’s carcade, resulting in a traffic jam.
The two seats of Guna-Shivpuri and Rajgarh in MP will go to poll in the third phase of election together with seven more (a total nine seats in the third phase) on the May 7.
The election for 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP has been scheduled in four phases i.e. April 19 (6 seats), April 26 (6 seats), May 7 (9 seats) and May 13 (8 seats).
As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) initial outline, the polling for Betul seat was scheduled in the second phase on April 26. But due to the death of BSP candidate Ashok Bhalavi, the polling date for Betul was rescheduled and clubbed with the third phase elections i.e. May 7.
The fate of two former chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP) and Digvijaya Singh (Congress) will be sealed in EVM machines during 3rd phase of election on May 7.
The Congress has fielded Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav against BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia in Guna-Shivpuri while Digvijaya Singh is contesting against sitting MP and BJP candidate Rodmal Nagar in Rajgarh seat.
Addressing a public meeting at Polo ground in Shivpuri after filing of nomination papers, Scindia made an emotional appeal with the people to bless him with the same enthusiasm as shown towards his grandmother (Rajmata Vijay Raje Scindia) and father Madhavrao Scindia.
The double engine government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi will leave no stone unturned to bring prosperity and overall development.
Scindia also took a dig at Congress and the I.N.D.I.A alliance by terming it ‘Thug Bandhan’ (con). This alliance only caters to self-interest and dynastic rule and not public welfare.
CM Dr Mohan Yadav who was with Scindia also fired fresh salvos at Congress, vowing to make sure the Grand Old Party would receive 'zero' seats in MP.
Snatching away the standalone Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat from Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will complete the circle of score-settling with Congress. After all, toppling the Congress government by Scindia was only a partial victory.
Dr Yadav appealed to the party workers and supporters to achieve historic and record victory for Scindia from Guna-Shivpuri constituency. Lauding the leadership of PM Modi, he said under BJP there was 'zero tolerance against corruption', which is why central agencies were being able to act fast and freely. BJP state president VD Sharma, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also addressed the public meeting at Polo ground in Shivpuri.