Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh file nomination papers on same day

Bhopal: Picking the 'auspicious' day of Maha Asthmi of Chaitra Navratri, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia of BJP and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh filed their nomination papers in Shivpuri and Rajgarh respectively on April 16.

In a sharp contrast in the show of strength in the state, there was a marked difference in their nomination itineraries of the two political rivals.

Scindia arrived to file his papers in the company of MP chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav, state president VD Sharma, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ministers Govind Rajput, Tulsi Silawat, Praduman Singh Tomar and others.

However, Digvijaya Singh maintained a low profile while filing his papers. He had even made a public appeal through his social media X account to keep his nomination filing a quiet affair, devoid of any shows of strength.

Singh was only accompanied by his wife Amrita when filed his nomination in Rajgarh on Tuesday. Earlier, he performed puja at Jalpa Mata Mandir with wife Amrita by his side.

Scindia, on the other hand, started the day with offering prayers and cobducting a hawan at Hanuman Mandir in Guna and proceeded to Shivpuri for filing his nomination papers.

He was accorded a rousing welcome by supporters and party workers all along the route covering a distance of 100 km (between Guna and Shivpuri) on Tuesday. According to estimates, a large number of vehicles joined the Scindia’s carcade, resulting in a traffic jam.