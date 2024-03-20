Lok Sabha elections 2024: DMK releases first list of candidates, manifesto; Kanimozhi renominated from Thoothukudi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday renominated senior party leaders Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, T R Baalu, Dayanidhi Maran, and A Raja, from their respective Lok Sabha constituencies, even as they announced 11 new faces for the April 19 elections.

While D M Kathir Anand, son of DMK general secretary Durai Murugan, has been renominated from Vellore, Arun Nehru, son of Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, will enter the fray from Perambalur in Central Tamil Nadu. Gautam Sigamani, son of reinstated MLA K Ponmudy, has been dropped from Kallakurichi while D N V Senthilkumar was replaced with A Mani from Dharmapuri.

The party, which is contesting in 21 seats, renominated incumbent leaders from all three constituencies in Chennai – Dayanidhi Maran from Chennai (Central), Tamizhachi Thangapandian from Chennai (South) and Kalanidhi Veerasamy from Chennai (North), while Kanimozhi will seek reelection from Thoothukudi.

A Raja, former Union Telecom Minister, will seek reelection from Nilgiris, while fielding Ganapathi P Rajkumar from the prestigious Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat. Veteran leader T M Selvaganapathi, who was a Rajya Sabha member, will contest from Salem, while K E Prakash of the youth wing is the candidate in Erode.