Lok Sabha elections 2024: DMK releases first list of candidates, manifesto; Kanimozhi renominated from Thoothukudi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday renominated senior party leaders Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, T R Baalu, Dayanidhi Maran, and A Raja, from their respective Lok Sabha constituencies, even as they announced 11 new faces for the April 19 elections.
While D M Kathir Anand, son of DMK general secretary Durai Murugan, has been renominated from Vellore, Arun Nehru, son of Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, will enter the fray from Perambalur in Central Tamil Nadu. Gautam Sigamani, son of reinstated MLA K Ponmudy, has been dropped from Kallakurichi while D N V Senthilkumar was replaced with A Mani from Dharmapuri.
The party, which is contesting in 21 seats, renominated incumbent leaders from all three constituencies in Chennai – Dayanidhi Maran from Chennai (Central), Tamizhachi Thangapandian from Chennai (South) and Kalanidhi Veerasamy from Chennai (North), while Kanimozhi will seek reelection from Thoothukudi.
A Raja, former Union Telecom Minister, will seek reelection from Nilgiris, while fielding Ganapathi P Rajkumar from the prestigious Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat. Veteran leader T M Selvaganapathi, who was a Rajya Sabha member, will contest from Salem, while K E Prakash of the youth wing is the candidate in Erode.
Thanga Tamilselvan, who resigned from his seat for then chief minister J Jayalalithaa to contest from and associated with the AIADMK for a long time, will be the DMK candidate from Theni Lok Sabha seat.
Over 50 per cent of the candidates (11 of them) are new faces, while three women have been given the chance.
DMK also released its manifesto on Wednesday in which the party has promised to grant statehood to Puducherry, instituting a mechanism where in the state governments are consulted before Governors are appointed, granting of Indian citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamils, and scrapping of the National Education Policy.
Other promises include elimination of toll plazas on National Highways, scrapping of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu and junking of 'One Nation, One Election' proposal.
(Published 20 March 2024, 05:19 IST)