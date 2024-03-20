Karnataka minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar denies charge she used Anganwadi workers for Lok Sabha campaign

Belagavi: Karnataka's Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has been accused of holding meeting with Anganwadi workers and asking them to campaign for her son Mrinal who is a likely Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha election from Belgaum parliamentary constituency.

Hebbalkar held meeting with Anganwadi workers at her home office on Wednesday. Election authorities who got to know about the meeting later conducted a raid.

She, however, denied that she had been asking Anganwadi workers to campaign for her son Mrinal.

She told reporters that Anganwadi workers had come to meet her with request that they be relieved from election work as they already had lot of pressure.

"It's misconception that I had been asking them to campaign for Mrinal," she added.