Kerala CM attacking Rahul Gandhi to hide failures, alleges state Congress chief

Satheesan said that the Congress has only one question to ask the Marxist veteran -- "'how will you defeat communalism and fascism at the national level without us?' 'The Congress is leading the INDIA bloc. If the Congress is destroyed or weakened, whom will it help? That is our question to Pinarayi Vijayan. So, you (Vijayan) are speaking against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress to help the BJP," he said.