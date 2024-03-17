Kerala gears up for a triangular fight

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala, which is going to the polls on April 26, is all set to witness a triangular fight in many seats with the BJP making an all-out effort to open its account.
With the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) announcing candidates for all the seats, the scenario is somewhat clear.
The BJP-led NDA is yet to announce candidates for three seats, including for Wayanad, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in the fray. There are speculations that a national leader could be fielded there or tribal leader C K Janu.
Kerala has traditionally witnessed bipolar contests, between the UDF and the LDP. However, in recent times, the BJP has managed to increase its vote share, which touched 15% for the NDA in 2019.
Now, the party is pulling out all stops to open its account in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has frequently visited the state.
The Congress camp is hopeful that Kerala could witness a UDF sweep similar to that of 2019 when it won 19 of the 20 seats.
While the LDF and the UDF are making CAA a key campaign issue, the BJP is hoping that 'Modiyude guarantee' (Modi's guarantee) will be the game changer.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said it would be a triangular fight.
But for the CPM and the CPI, Kerala is the lone state where they are in power and hence they will try and win as many seats as possible.
The CPI has already lost the 'national party' status and the CPM is also at the risk of losing it.
The Congress is fielding almost all sitting MPs and in a bid to win back the lone seat it lost in 2019, AICC general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP K C Venugopal has been fielded from Alappuzha against sitting MP A M Arif of the CPM.
LDF has raised serious apprehensions over Rahul's candidature in Kerala stating that the contest is between the LDF and UDF, which are both part of I.N.D.I.A bloc. Rahul fighting the election from Kerala could weaken I.N.D.I.A bloc in its fight against the BJP.
The BJP is pinning high hopes on Thrissur candidate actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, Palakkad candidate party state general secretary C Krishnakumar, Thiruvananthapuram candidate union minister of state for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, union minister of state V Muraleedharan at Attingal, Congress leader A K Antony's son Anil Antony at Pathanamthitta and senior leader Sobha Surendran at Alappuzha.