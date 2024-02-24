Kerala: IUML pressures Congress for additional Lok Sabha seat, CPM senses opportunity

Thiruvananthapuram: Seat sharing talks in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala seem to be stuck with coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) insisting on its demand for a third Lok Sabha seat.

IUML, which is the second largest coalition partner in the UDF, at present has two sitting MPs in the Lok Sabha. Now the party is seeking a third seat.

Though Congress is understood to be offering an additional Rajya Sabha seat, IUML remains insistent on its demand.

IUML state general secretary P M A Salam told a news channel that the matter would be discussed at a meeting with the grand old party on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the CPM is also trying to take political advantage of the situation to woo IUML to the left front. Party senior leader and industry minister P Rajeev asked why the IUML was remaining in the UDF by begging for an additional seat from Congress.

IUML has considerable influence in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, where Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to contest for the second time.