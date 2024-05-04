Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kharge determined to reclaim lost citadel as Jadhav rides on Modi wave

“Mallikarjun Kharge has sympathy wave for losing the previous Lok Sabha election despite undertaking development work as MP and minister. But, it would have been a one-sided affair if he himself had contested from Gulbarga again instead of fielding his son-in-law. Now, there will be a close fight between the national parties,” said Shivashankar Jambagi, the retired gram panchayat secretary of Sharan Sirasagi village in Kalaburagi taluk.