Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Won't react': Priest critical of LDF rout ignores Kerala CM's 'ignorant' remark

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed as 'ignorant' a priest who criticised the ruling Left on Facebook for their defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, the cleric on Saturday said he never reacted to 'personal comments'.

Geevarghese Coorilos — former Metropolitan of Niranam Diocese of the Malankara Jacobite Syriac Orthodox Church — in his FB post had said that 'floods and epidemics do not always come to the rescue and people in Kerala will not fall more than once in [food] kit politics.'

After the Left government retained power in 2021, the opposition had alleged that it was due to the distribution of free food kits to the people during the Covid-19 pandemic.