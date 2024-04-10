Kumaraswamy slams Congress after EC stops farmhouse feast

“Ugadi is the Hindu New Year. It is the cultural and religious identity of Hindus. Non-veg feast is a tradition, which is organised on the next day of Ugadi since time immemorial. Now Congress in Karnataka has cast its 'evil eye' on our tradition, culture and practice and is depicting this feast as an act of terrorism,” the JD(S) second-in-command and son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, said.