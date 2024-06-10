Kumaraswamy's entry into Modi government puts JD(S) Kerala unit in tight spot

Thiruvananthapuram: The induction of Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy as minister in the third Narendra Modi-led NDA government has put the Kerala unit of JD(S) under pressure to formally end tie-ups with the official faction.
Even as the JD(S) Kerala unit earlier announced that it will remain as an independent party with no connection with the official party led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda owing to the decision to join the NDA, technically the Kerala unit still continues to be part of JD(S). The CPM-led Left Democratic Front often came under criticisms and even allegations of nexus with BJP by keeping the JD(S) faction in the left-front.
Power Minister K Krishnan Kutty and party state president and former minister Mathew T Thomas are the two MLAs of JD(S) in Kerala now.
Thomas told DH that a decision on the future course of action would be taken soon as Kumaraswamy became a minister in the Modi government. Deliberations in this regard are progressing, he added.
Even as the JD(S) state unit was actively considering the formation of a new party, fear of the two MLAs of the party in Kerala facing disqualification move by the official leadership had forced the Kerala unit to dilly dally on the matter. The matter was earlier put on hold till the end of elections.
Now with the party leader Kumaraswamy becoming a minister in the Modi government, the opposition parties in Kerala are stepping up the criticism against the ruling left-front for having JD(S) in the left-front.
Published 10 June 2024, 18:20 IST