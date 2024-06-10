Kumaraswamy's entry into Modi government puts JD(S) Kerala unit in tight spot

Thiruvananthapuram: The induction of Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy as minister in the third Narendra Modi-led NDA government has put the Kerala unit of JD(S) under pressure to formally end tie-ups with the official faction.

Even as the JD(S) Kerala unit earlier announced that it will remain as an independent party with no connection with the official party led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda owing to the decision to join the NDA, technically the Kerala unit still continues to be part of JD(S). The CPM-led Left Democratic Front often came under criticisms and even allegations of nexus with BJP by keeping the JD(S) faction in the left-front.

Power Minister K Krishnan Kutty and party state president and former minister Mathew T Thomas are the two MLAs of JD(S) in Kerala now.