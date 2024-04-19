'Left leaders not afraid of jail unlike Congress leaders': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Rahul Gandhi

"Why is he (Vijayan) not being interrogated by the ED, CBI and all? Two CMs are in jail, but why is none of this happening to the Kerala CM? I have been attacking the BJP 24X7 but the chief minister is attacking me. This is a bit puzzling," Gandhi had said.

Addressing a massive election rally at Kozhikode, where the CPI(M) has fielded senior leader Elamaram Kareem, Vijayan said Rahul's grandmother, Indira Gandhi had put most of the Left leaders, including him, in jail during Emergency.

"Your grandmother had jailed most of us for more than one-and-a-half years. We have experienced and seen enough interrogation and jailing. We are not afraid of jails. So don't try to threaten us with investigations and jails, and we are not worried," he said.

The CPI(M) veteran mocked Ashok Chavan, who quit Congress and joined the BJP, and said the Left leaders were not going to "cry like Ashok Chavan and say that we cannot go to jail."

The Left leader did not spare Priyanka Gandhi and brought out the electoral bonds issue related to her husband and a real estate company, DLF.