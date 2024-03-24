Life after electoral bonds: It is time for all parties to bite the transparency bullet

Let’s assume there is an agreement between a corporate leader (CL) and a political leader (PL) that the CL will pay Rs 100 crore to the party of the PL. Being ‘big’ leaders, these two persons will not pass on the cash between them personally. They will use their ‘trusted subordinates’ (TS) to handle this delicate but important task. The CL will authorise her/his TS to deliver Rs 100 crore cash to the PL. The TS of the CL will carry the cash not directly to the PL but to the TS of the PL. It is possible that the TS of the CL tells the TS of the PL that “Seth-ji has sent only Rs 95 crore for now. The balance will follow". Given the nature of the transaction, it is likely (or at least, possible) that the TS of the PL might not ask his boss but will accept the Rs 95 crore, and, in turn, tells her/his boss, the PL, that the CL has sent only Rs 90 crore. The PL may think 90 crore to be adequate for the time being.