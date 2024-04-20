Lift restrictions under MCC in Tamil Nadu, parties tell ECI after completion of polls

Chennai: The Congress and the DMK on Saturday termed as “absurd” and a “violation of the rights of citizens” the continuation of restrictions under the Model Code of Conduct in Tamil Nadu, where elections to all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies are over.

The parties were responding to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) announcement that the restrictions, including a cap of Rs 50,000 for liquid cash, will continue to be in place till June 4, when counting of votes will take place.

“The continuation of the restrictions under Model Code of Conduct (MCC) after today's polling in TN is absurd and a violation of the rights of citizens

What purpose does the MCC serve after the poll? If there is any mysterious purpose, the ECI may continue MCC for about 7 days after the poll. By why until June 4?” former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram asked.

The senior Congress leader said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo must listen to the grievances of traders and business persons and relax the restrictions considerably on private citizens.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Congress MP and candidate from Virudhunagar constituency, Manickam Tagore, said the rights of small traders are being infringed upon due to the continuation of the MCC.