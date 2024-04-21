Lok Sabaha Elections 2024: J&K first-time voters brim with excitement, optimistic for better future

Among the first-time voters is Zara, a bright-eyed college student, eager to make her mark on the electoral process. For her and many others like her, this is a chance to shape the future of their beloved homeland.

“The pressing issues are unemployment, lack of infrastructure, and the ever-present specter of violence. I hope my vote could contribute to the resolution of these issues,” she told DH.

“I would be experiencing something new, but I also had a responsibility to choose the best candidate. During election season, leaders entice voters with false promises, but they seldom pay attention to voter complaints after the election. I want to support the candidate who is approachable and sympathetic to our situation,” she added.

Bilal Ahmad, a passionate advocate for environmental conservation, preparing to vote for the first time says he has seen firsthand the devastating effects of climate change on the region and was determined to elect leaders who would prioritize sustainability and conservation efforts.

“Rapid migration of people from rural to urban areas owing to lack of employment opportunities, education and poor health care facilities are other major issues. I myself relocated to Srinagar city to pursue my higher education because of inadequate facilities. I will vote for a candidate who I believe can best relate to our circumstances,” he said.

For Zara, Bilal, and countless others, this election marks the beginning of a new era—one where the voices of the youth were finally being heard, and where leaders were held accountable for their promises.

As they look towards the future, they know that their journey is far from over, but with determination and unity, they are ready to face whatever challenges lay ahead.