Lok Sabha 2024 Elections | Amid exodus of leaders, Congress faces uphill task of breaching BJP stronghold in MP

Political analyst Prakash Hindustani said, ''The Congress cannot have high hopes in the Lok Sabha election even after a good performance in Dhar in the last assembly polls because the arithmetic of both the elections is completely different.''

Interactions with voters in Dhar suggest that in addition to national issues, the Bhojshala dispute, railway projects and priority to local people in employment in industrial areas are also important issues for them in the Lok Sabha elections.