Lok Sabha election: 10 BJP teams to visit Karnataka districts to interact with beneficiaries, new voters

Mangaluru: MLC Prathapsimha Nayak said that as part of preparations for Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, BJP MLCs in the state will tour all the 31 districts in 10 teams to interact with beneficiaries and new voters.

A team led by MLC Prathapsimha Nayak -- comprising MLCs Bharathi Shetty and M K Pranesh -- will be visiting Udupi on March 9, Hassan (March 10), and Chikkamagaluru (March 11).

The team will interact with SHG members, cooperative directors, PM SVANidhi and PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries during the visit.

“The tour is aimed at interacting with the beneficiaries to collect opinions,” he told reporters in Mangaluru.

During the tour, the team will also visit SC/ST hostels run by the government to check the facilities available, he said. The teams have been constituted under the guidance of state BJP President B Y Vijayendra.