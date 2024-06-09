Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress to examine booth-wise votes to find out what went wrong in states where it did not win

New Delhi: Going to the roots to understand where it went wrong in certain states where it expected better Lok Sabha results, Congress will examine the booth-wise results, fix accountability and take corrective measures to ensure that everything will be in place.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal has said that the party’s central war room is collecting booth-wise votes from across the country and preparing an analysis that would help the party to understand what went wrong in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.

The party was expecting better results in states which it was ruling as well as in Delhi where it was in alliance with AAP, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand where it did not win a single seat.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has already announced that meetings will be held soon to make “urgent remedial measures” in states where it did not perform to its strength despite there being an “overall revival and rejuvenation”.