Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress to examine booth-wise votes to find out what went wrong in states where it did not win

New Delhi: Going to the roots to understand where it went wrong in certain states where it expected better Lok Sabha results, Congress will examine the booth-wise results, fix accountability and take corrective measures to ensure that everything will be in place.
Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal has said that the party’s central war room is collecting booth-wise votes from across the country and preparing an analysis that would help the party to understand what went wrong in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.
The party was expecting better results in states which it was ruling as well as in Delhi where it was in alliance with AAP, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand where it did not win a single seat.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has already announced that meetings will be held soon to make “urgent remedial measures” in states where it did not perform to its strength despite there being an “overall revival and rejuvenation”.
Kharge will be soon setting up a committee to examine the issues in these states.
A CWC resolution said it would be “failing in its duty if it did not take note of the disappointing performance” in some states and “urgent steps” should and will be taken to “address the shortcomings" in the states where the party had “every reason to hope for a better result but where that expectation was not fulfilled”.
Though there was no specific discussions on states in the CWC, a senior leader said the performance in Karnataka was impacted due to fielding over a dozen people related to ministers and the way both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar ran the affairs.
A senior Kerala leader said the BJP opening account was unexpected and they did not do enough to counter the saffron party’s nominee Suresh Gopi expecting a walkover. The leader said Gopi has been working in Thrissur for the past five years and he benefited from such a campaign.
Published 09 June 2024, 12:26 IST