LS Polls Delhi Updates: All 7 seats to see tough fight between BJP and AAP-Congress combine
India is voting in the sixth and penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections and all seven seats in the nation's capital are up for grabs. The alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwa, in the hands of the aide of party chief Arvind Kejriwal, is one of the many issues that cast its shadow on the polls. Other issues at stake are the Yamuna water flow and the ED case currently going on against Kejriwal, who's also the Delhi CM. Check out the latest news from Delhi, as it votes in India's general election, only with DH!
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 20:31 IST
Highlights
Ghazipur landfill, parking major issues in East Delhi constituency, say voters
Inadequate parking space, unauthorised colonies and Ghazipur landfill are among the key issues for residents of the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency which may play a role in deciding the fate of the candidates in the polls.
Water shortage, poor drainage, traffic jams pressing issues in South Delhi
Apart from water scarcity, traffic snarls, lack of parking space and poor drainage system are among the other issues plaguing the South Delhi constituency, according to local residents.
Delhi poll body partners with Rapido, Zomato, Swiggy to encourage voter turnout
Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy said on Thursday that over one lakh polling personnel have been deployed for the conduct of polls on May 25 while several steps have been taken to protect people from the intense heat wave.
Commonwealth Games Village designated as strong room, Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for area
The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for Friday for the area around the Commonwealth Games Village, which has been designated as a strong room-cum-counting centre for the Lok Sabha elections.
Published 24 May 2024, 20:31 IST