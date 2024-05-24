LS Polls Delhi Updates: All 7 seats to see tough fight between BJP and AAP-Congress combine

India is voting in the sixth and penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections and all seven seats in the nation's capital are up for grabs. The alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwa, in the hands of the aide of party chief Arvind Kejriwal, is one of the many issues that cast its shadow on the polls. Other issues at stake are the Yamuna water flow and the ED case currently going on against Kejriwal, who's also the Delhi CM. Check out the latest news from Delhi, as it votes in India's general election, only with DH!