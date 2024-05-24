Home
LIVE
LS Polls Delhi Updates: All 7 seats to see tough fight between BJP and AAP-Congress combine

India is voting in the sixth and penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections and all seven seats in the nation's capital are up for grabs. The alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwa, in the hands of the aide of party chief Arvind Kejriwal, is one of the many issues that cast its shadow on the polls. Other issues at stake are the Yamuna water flow and the ED case currently going on against Kejriwal, who's also the Delhi CM. Check out the latest news from Delhi, as it votes in India's general election, only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 20:31 IST
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 20:31 IST

Highlights
11:3024 May 2024

Ghazipur landfill, parking major issues in East Delhi constituency, say voters

11:3024 May 2024

Ghazipur landfill, parking major issues in East Delhi constituency, say voters

Inadequate parking space, unauthorised colonies and Ghazipur landfill are among the key issues for residents of the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency which may play a role in deciding the fate of the candidates in the polls.

11:3024 May 2024

Water shortage, poor drainage, traffic jams pressing issues in South Delhi

Apart from water scarcity, traffic snarls, lack of parking space and poor drainage system are among the other issues plaguing the South Delhi constituency, according to local residents.

11:3024 May 2024

Delhi poll body partners with Rapido, Zomato, Swiggy to encourage voter turnout

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy said on Thursday that over one lakh polling personnel have been deployed for the conduct of polls on May 25 while several steps have been taken to protect people from the intense heat wave.

11:3024 May 2024

Commonwealth Games Village designated as strong room, Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for area

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for Friday for the area around the Commonwealth Games Village, which has been designated as a strong room-cum-counting centre for the Lok Sabha elections.

Published 24 May 2024, 20:31 IST
