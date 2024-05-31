Lok Sabha Elections Live: 57 constituencies across seven states, one UT head to polls today

The Lok Sabha campaign got progressively more heated, quite like the summer sun scorching large swathes of India, with leaders from across the spectrum using political speak to sharpen their verbal knives with epithets, sarcasm and more.

Vish guru', ‘anubhavi chor’, ‘do shehzade’... As Election 2024 hurtles towards result day in a medley of ‘mangalsutra, mujra, mutton, machli’ and other barbs, these may sound like character names from Hindi comics of yore. Instead, these are the mocking, sometimes vicious monikers given by political rivals to each other.

