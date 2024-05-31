Home
Lok Sabha Elections Live: 57 constituencies across seven states, one UT head to polls today

Good morning readers! The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is upon us. Today, 57 constituencies across seven states and a Union Territory are going to polls. As many as 10.06 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise today. All eyes will be on the Varanasi seat, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's fates will also be sealed today. Keep your eyes on DH for more updates on the ultimate phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 20:30 IST
Barbs, name calling and more: Campaign discourse went down path of insults

The Lok Sabha campaign got progressively more heated, quite like the summer sun scorching large swathes of India, with leaders from across the spectrum using political speak to sharpen their verbal knives with epithets, sarcasm and more.

Vish guru', ‘anubhavi chor’, ‘do shehzade’... As Election 2024 hurtles towards result day in a medley of ‘mangalsutra, mujra, mutton, machli’ and other barbs, these may sound like character names from Hindi comics of yore. Instead, these are the mocking, sometimes vicious monikers given by political rivals to each other.

In Number | Phase 7

  • Seats: 57 - Gen:41; SC:13; ST:3

  • States/UTs: 8

  • Candidates: 904

  • Women Candidates: 95

  • Voters: 10.06 crore

  • Men: 5.24 crore

  • Women: 4.82 crore

  • Third gender: 3574

  • Polling stations: 1.09 lakh

  • Polling officials: 10.9 lakh

What are the key contest in Phase 7? 

  • Varanasi: Narendra Modi (BJP) vs Ajay Rai (Congress)

  • Mandi: Kangana Ranaut (BJP) vs Vikramaditya Singh (Congress)

  • Chandigarh: Manish Tewari (Congress) vs Sanjay Tandon (BJP)

  • Diamond Harbour: Abhishek Banerjee (TMC) vs Pratik Ur Rahman (CPIM)

Published 31 May 2024, 20:30 IST
