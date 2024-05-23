Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Varun Gandhi addresses election rally in UP's Sultanpur, mother Maneka's battlefield

Speaking with PTI Videos, Maneka Gandhi said, "Varun Gandhi is here and he will do 15-20 meetings today. His campaigning will certainly benefit us." She also urged voters to vote keeping their personal interest in mind. "They should think which MP can do their work and then vote."

This is the first time Varun Gandhi has addressed any such rally this election season. He has remained out of the public space ever since he was replaced by the party with Jitin Prasada from Pilibhit, which went to polls in the first phase.