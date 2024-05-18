Lok Sabha Elections Live: Raj Thackeray shares stage with PM Modi in Mumbai, praises Centre
Morning reader! BJP's Mahendra Nath Pandey from Chandauli said that PM Modi will lead us toward Viksit Bharat and the youth are enthusiastic about it. Union minister Nitin Gadkari had said that no government can change the Constitution drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar. MNS chief Raj Thackeray shared stage with PM Modi in Mumbai and praised the Centre over construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and nullification of Article 370. Stay tuned to DH to track all the latest political updates!
Last Updated : 18 May 2024, 02:52 IST
Highlights
No government can change Constitution, says Nitin Gadkari
Raj Thackeray shares stage with PM Modi in Mumbai
Clash of NDA, I.N.D.I.A. bloc over 400-mark
PM Modi will lead us toward Viksit Bharat, says BJP candidate from Chandauli Mahendra Nath Pandey
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Chandauli, Mahendra Nath Pandey says, "The youth are enthusiastic as they have more to do with Viksit Bharat, and they will be the ones more benefitted out of it hence they find themselves connected with PM Modi. BJP has already attained the full majority in the 4 phases, by the end of the elections we will cross the 400 mark..."
No government can change Constitution, says Nitin Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday asserted that no government can change the Constitution drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar, and the Congress was spreading lies that the BJP plans to alter it.
Raj Thackeray shares stage with PM Modi in Mumbai
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally in Mumbai and praised the Centre over construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and nullification of Article 370.
Clash of NDA, I.N.D.I.A. bloc over 400-mark
Amid a showdown of BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A. bloc) ahead of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, the big question is the 400-mark and the tension among the two diametrically opposite alliances.
