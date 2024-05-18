Home
Lok Sabha Elections Live: Raj Thackeray shares stage with PM Modi in Mumbai, praises Centre

Morning reader! BJP's Mahendra Nath Pandey from Chandauli said that PM Modi will lead us toward Viksit Bharat and the youth are enthusiastic about it. Union minister Nitin Gadkari had said that no government can change the Constitution drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar. MNS chief Raj Thackeray shared stage with PM Modi in Mumbai and praised the Centre over construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and nullification of Article 370. Stay tuned to DH to track all the latest political updates!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 May 2024, 02:52 IST
Last Updated : 18 May 2024, 02:52 IST

Highlights
02:4018 May 2024

No government can change Constitution, says Nitin Gadkari

02:4018 May 2024

Raj Thackeray shares stage with PM Modi in Mumbai

02:4018 May 2024

Clash of NDA, I.N.D.I.A. bloc over 400-mark

02:4518 May 2024

PM Modi will lead us toward Viksit Bharat, says BJP candidate from Chandauli Mahendra Nath Pandey

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Chandauli, Mahendra Nath Pandey says, "The youth are enthusiastic as they have more to do with Viksit Bharat, and they will be the ones more benefitted out of it hence they find themselves connected with PM Modi. BJP has already attained the full majority in the 4 phases, by the end of the elections we will cross the 400 mark..."

02:4018 May 2024

No government can change Constitution, says Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday asserted that no government can change the Constitution drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar, and the Congress was spreading lies that the BJP plans to alter it.



02:4018 May 2024

Raj Thackeray shares stage with PM Modi in Mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally in Mumbai and praised the Centre over construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and nullification of Article 370.



02:4018 May 2024

Clash of NDA, I.N.D.I.A. bloc over 400-mark

Amid a showdown of BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A. bloc) ahead of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, the big question is the 400-mark and the tension among the two diametrically opposite alliances.



Published 18 May 2024, 02:52 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCMamata BanerjeeShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayLok Sabha electionsNDALok Sabha Elections 2024

