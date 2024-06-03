Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Karnataka Live Updates: Congress bets big on women welfare schemes, exit polls predict NDA win

Good morning, readers! The counting of votes for the recently-concluded Lok Sabha Election is about to begin. The Congress, which is currently in power in Karnataka, is hopeful of reaching double digits, having pinned its hopes on its women-centric welfare schemes. However, exit polls have predicted BJP-JD(S) alliance winning anywhere between 18-22 seats of the 28 in the state. Amid this all, all eyes will also be on Hassan, where sexual assault-accused Prajwal Revanna is contesting. In 2019, the BJP had secured 25 seats, significantly outperforming the Congress-JD(S) alliance, which had managed one seat each. It remains to be seen if the fortunes of the grand old party will improve this time. Stuned for the latest updates from counting day, right here with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 21:30 IST
Counting begins at 8 am | Follow LIVE results

No faith in exit polls, Congress will cross double digits in Karnataka, says Shivakumar

"I have said that I have no faith in the exit polls. Today also, I'm saying the same thing. Someone called me just now saying that they (channels) are showing that we will get only two or three or four seats in Karnataka. We will get more than double digit, wait and see", Shivakumar told reporters.

The party leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President have been claiming that the party will win 15-20 out of 28 seats in the state.

Exit polls predict favourable verdict to BJP-JD(S) Alliance in Karnataka

Exit polls for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday carried a rude shock for Congress as none gave the ruling party a double-digit figure while showing the BJP-JD(S) alliance in a comfortable spot, prompting Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to reject the numbers.

