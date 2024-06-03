Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Karnataka Live Updates: Congress bets big on women welfare schemes, exit polls predict NDA win

"I have said that I have no faith in the exit polls. Today also, I'm saying the same thing. Someone called me just now saying that they (channels) are showing that we will get only two or three or four seats in Karnataka. We will get more than double digit, wait and see", Shivakumar told reporters.

The party leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President have been claiming that the party will win 15-20 out of 28 seats in the state.

