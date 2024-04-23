JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 28 candidates in fray in Latur after three withdraw candidature

Among the major political parties, the BJP has fielded sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare, the Congress has given a ticket to Shivaji Kalge, and the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has fielded Narsingrao Nivritti Udgirkar.
Last Updated 23 April 2024, 09:06 IST

Follow Us

Latur: As many as 28 candidates are left in the fray for the Lok Sabha election from the Latur seat in Maharashtra after three candidates withdrew their nomination papers, an official said on Tuesday.

Monday was the last day to withdraw nomination papers, he said.

Thirty-six candidates had submitted their nomination forms, of which papers of five candidates were rejected after scrutiny, and three withdrew their candidature, Latur collector and returning officer Varsha Thakur-Ghuge said.

With this, 28 candidates are in the fray for the elections to be held on May 7.

Among the major political parties, the BJP has fielded sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare, the Congress has given a ticket to Shivaji Kalge, and the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has fielded Narsingrao Nivritti Udgirkar.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 April 2024, 09:06 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraVBALok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT