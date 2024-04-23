Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 28 candidates in fray in Latur after three withdraw candidature

Latur: As many as 28 candidates are left in the fray for the Lok Sabha election from the Latur seat in Maharashtra after three candidates withdrew their nomination papers, an official said on Tuesday.

Monday was the last day to withdraw nomination papers, he said.

Thirty-six candidates had submitted their nomination forms, of which papers of five candidates were rejected after scrutiny, and three withdrew their candidature, Latur collector and returning officer Varsha Thakur-Ghuge said.