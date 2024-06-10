Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 richest candidates in Modi's cabinet 3.0

Hailing from a small village in Andhra Pradesh and having declared assets worth Rs 5,700 crore, newly elected TDP MP Dr Chandrasekhar Pemmasani is the richest member sworn in as the minister of state in the NDA government.
In the Lok Sabha Election results, Pemmasani defeated YSRCP's Kilari Venkata Rosaiah, by a margin of over 3.4 lakh votes.
Pemmasani went on to become a teacher-physician at the Johns Hopkins University – Sinai Hospital.
The 48-year-old doctor-entrepreneur-politician is a graduate of the Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad and had completed his post-graduation (MD in Internal medicine) from the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania, US, in 2005.
Pemmasani has been working on behalf of the TDP's NRI wing since 2010 to support several welfare programmes of the party.
Among the newly elected ministers in the cabinet, Jyotiraditya Scindia stands as the second richest minster with assets worth Rs 424 crore, followed by H D Kumaraswamy with assets of Rs 217 crore.
Other rich ministers after the top three, are Bhupender Yadav with assets of Rs 124 crore and Rao Inderjeet Singh with Rs 121 crore.
The BJP in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 could not emerge as a majority on its own, but along with its allies secured 294 seats out of the total 543, crossing the majority mark of 272.
Have a look below at the top 5 richest ministers sworn in the cabinet:
TDP's Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani from Andhra Pradesh
Telugu Desam Party MP Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani has declared his assets worth Rs 5,700 crore.
Credit: Instagram/@pemmasaniofficial
BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia from Madhya Pradesh
BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Sunday.
H D Kumaraswamy of JD(S) from Karnataka
H D Kumaraswamy of JD(S) owns assets worth Rs 217 crore.
Bhupender Yadav of the BJP from Rajasthan
BJP leader BhupenderYadav.
BJP's Rao Inderjeet Singh from Haryana
BJP MP from Haryana, Rao Inderjeet Singh has declared his assets worth Rs 121 crore.
Published 10 June 2024, 17:05 IST