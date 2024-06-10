Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 richest candidates in Modi's cabinet 3.0

Hailing from a small village in Andhra Pradesh and having declared assets worth Rs 5,700 crore, newly elected TDP MP Dr Chandrasekhar Pemmasani is the richest member sworn in as the minister of state in the NDA government.

In the Lok Sabha Election results, Pemmasani defeated YSRCP's Kilari Venkata Rosaiah, by a margin of over 3.4 lakh votes.

Pemmasani went on to become a teacher-physician at the Johns Hopkins University – Sinai Hospital.

The 48-year-old doctor-entrepreneur-politician is a graduate of the Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad and had completed his post-graduation (MD in Internal medicine) from the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania, US, in 2005.