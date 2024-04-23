Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 seats to go for polls in Phase 2 on April 26 in Madhya Pradesh

In the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, six seats of Madhya Pradesh including Tikamgarh (SC), Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa and Hoshangabad region will go to polls on Friday.

The Betul seat, which was scheduled to go for polls in the second phase, has now been shifted to third Phase on May 7 due to the death of BSP candidate Ashok Bhalawi following a heart attack. The polling for Betul seat will now take place with other nine seats of Gwalior-Chambal region and other.

State BJP chief V D Sharma is expected to have a cakewalk in Khajuraho after the nomination of the Samajwadi Party’s I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidate Meera Yadav was rejected over irregularities.

However, in a last-ditch attempt as face savor, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party have extended their support to R B Prajapati, the All India Forward Bloc candidate.

The Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat comprises 8 assembly segments with total votes around19.90 lakh. The BJP had won all 8 assembly seats in the 2023 state assembly election while V D Sharma had secured a victory margin of 4.92 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.