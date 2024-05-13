Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 63% polling in Phase 4 amid sporadic incidents of violence, EVM malfunctioning

New Delhi: At least 63 per cent of 17.17 crore people voted in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday sealing the fate of 1,717 candidates in 96 seats across 10 states and union territories, amid sporadic incidents of violence, leaders being booked for violations and EVM malfunctioning.

This phase also saw the polling for Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, where all seats went to polls, and Odisha where 28 seats saw voting.

With the end of phase 4, polling for Lok Sabha elections in 23 states and union territories are completed. Altogether, the process is over in 379 seats, leaving 164 seats that will go to polls in the last three phases on May 20 and 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.