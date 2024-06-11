Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 66% ministers in new council aged between 51-70 years, shows ADR data

New Delhi: A recent analysis by poll body ADR has revealed a predominant presence of senior leaders, aged between 51 to 70 years, in the nation's political landscape.

According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 47 out of 71 ministers, accounting for 66 per cent, in the new council of ministers have declared their age between 51 and 70 years.

The report analysed 71 ministers, providing insights into the age distribution within this group. The data indicates that a significant majority of the ministers fall within the age bracket of 51 to 70 years.

Specifically, 66 per cent of the ministers, amounting to 47 individuals, are within this age range. Breaking down this category further, 22 ministers are aged between 51 and 60 years, while the remaining 25 are between 61 and 70 years old.