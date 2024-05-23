Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 889 candidates in fray for 58 seats as campaigning ends for penultimate round of voting

New Delhi: Campaigning for the penultimate phase of Lok Sabha elections ended on Thursday with the BJP expressing confidence that it has already crossed the majority mark while the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc also claimed that the Narendra Modi regime will not win a third term.

The sixth phase of polls would see 889 candidates trying their luck in 58 seats. With the completion of six phases on May 25, the polling process in 28 states and union territories will be completed.

In these 58 seats, Congress did not win a single seat in 2019 though it hopes to improve its standing in Delhi, Haryana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. BJP had won 40 seats while SP won one seat, which it lost in a bypoll. BSP and BJD won four seats each while JD(U) and Trinamool Congress bagged three each. LJP, AJSU and National Conference won one each.