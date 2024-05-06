Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A 'baba' and a 'rebel' make electoral battle interesting in this UP town founded by Mughal emperor Akbar

Though the people at large appeared to be satisfied with the performance of the centre and the state governments, they do not want Chahar to win. ‘’Chahar will get votes in the name of Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath,’’ Kushwaha said.

What has added to the woes of Chahar was the presence of BJP rebel Rameshwar Choudhary, whose father Babu Lal Choudhary was a BJP MLA from Fatehpur Sikri assembly seat. The rivalry between Choudhary and Chahar was well known. Both of them were considered to be powerful Jat leaders.

The BJP, after failing to persuade Babu Lal to get his son to withdraw from the contest, expelled both from the party. ‘’The Jat votes will be divided this time,’’ said a local BJP leader.

Interestingly, the Congress nominee Ramnath Sikarwar, who hailed from Kshatriya community, which too has a good presence here, had been able to gain traction in the Constituency.

‘’Fauji Baba is a simple and honest person…. he only has two sets of dress…he is always available for anyone who needs him,’’ says Kripal Singh, a local resident.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, apparently sensing that Sikarwar had a chance, held an impressive roadshow a few days back in his support.

The BJP deployed the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to reach out to the kshatriya community, apparently wary of their resentment.

The BSP has fielded Ramniwas Sharma, a Brahmin, further queering the electoral pitch for Chahar as the former was certain to make a dent into the Brahmin vote bank of the saffron party.

Polling on the seat is slated for Tuesday. It remains to be seen who will ultimately enter the Victory Gate this time.