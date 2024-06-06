Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | A close look at Scheduled Tribe (ST) constituencies

The final chapter of the 18th Lok Sabha elections has unfolded. The results are out and the country is buzzing over the performances of major political parties in various constituencies.

Among the total 543 seats this Lok Sabha Elections, 47 seats spread across 16 states were reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The number of seats allotted for ST candidates was increased to 47 in 2009 from 41 in 1998.

Data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) showed that the 47 seats are from the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, West Bengal, Chhatisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Lakshwadeep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Telangana, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, Andhra Pradesh.

It was seen that candidates of total 10 parties won from these seats. Prominent parties in this regard were Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with most seats which is 25, followed by Indian National Congres (INC) with 12, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) with 3, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party with 1, United People’s Party, Liberal with 1, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) (NCP-SP) with 1, The Voice of The People's Party with 1, Bharta Adivasi Party with 1, Zoram People’s Movement with 1 and TMC with 1.