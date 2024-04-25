Lok Sabha elections 2024: A look at the richest candidates in phase two

As phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls are just around the corner, 1,120 candidates are going to contest across 13 states and union territories on Friday.
With many prominent candidates taking part in this week's elections, let's take a look at some of the richest candidates in this fray.
Association of Democratic Reforms has released a report which gives details about the candidates who fall in the above-mentioned criteria.
The Association analysed the affidavits of 1,210 candidates who are taking part in the phase 2 polls. They stated that 390 candidates are 'Crorepatis'.
However, 21 per cent of these candidates also have criminal cases against them.
Congress' Venkataramane Gowda who hails from Karnataka and is fighting from Mandya constituency has topped this list. He has assets worth over Rs 622 crore.
The Second position also belongs to the candidate from Congress, D K Suresh, who also happens to be the brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Suresh, who is contesting from Bengaluru Rural, has assets over Rs 593 crore.
The renowned actress Hema Malini grabs the third position. Fighting from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, this BJP candidate has assets worth Rs 278.9 crore.
Congress' Sanjay Sharma, who is contesting from Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad, has assets worth Rs 232 crore.
JD(S) leader and Mandya candidate H D Kumaraswamy, who is contesting the LS polls in coalition with the BJP, has assets over Rs 217 crore.
BJP's Kanwar Singh Tanwar has been fielded from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha constituency and has assets over Rs 214 crore.
M S Raksha Ramaiah from the Congress is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Karnataka's Chikkballapur and has assets over Rs 169 crore.
Hailing from the BJP, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria is contesting from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan and has assets over Rs 142 crore.
Professor M V Rajeev Gowda is a member of the Congress. He is fighting from Bangalore North, Karnataka and has assets over Rs 134 crore.
On the 10th position, there is Congress' Anjana Udailal fighting from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. She has assets over Rs 118 crore.