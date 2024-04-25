Lok Sabha elections 2024: A look at the richest candidates in phase two

As phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls are just around the corner, 1,120 candidates are going to contest across 13 states and union territories on Friday.

With many prominent candidates taking part in this week's elections, let's take a look at some of the richest candidates in this fray.

Association of Democratic Reforms has released a report which gives details about the candidates who fall in the above-mentioned criteria.

The Association analysed the affidavits of 1,210 candidates who are taking part in the phase 2 polls. They stated that 390 candidates are 'Crorepatis'.

However, 21 per cent of these candidates also have criminal cases against them.