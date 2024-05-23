Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A tough fight ahead for both BJD and BJP in Odisha's Sambalpur

Sambalpur: At the epicentre of mineral rich western Odisha, senior Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan is engaged in a close fight in what probably is the most keenly watched Lok Sabha contest in the state.

While Pradhan is pitted against Pranab Prakash (Bobby) Das, the organisational secretary in BJD and officially number two in the party, making it an intense battle, what remains at the back of the mind of both is the fact that in the last two Parliamentary polls, the fate of the winning candidate was sealed by a narrow margin.

In 2019, the margin between the winner (BJP) and loser was under 1 per cent, translating to just about 9,000 votes. The gap was 3 per cent in 2014 when BJD won the seat and 2 per cent in 2009 when Congress emerged as the winner. All the three parties won the Sambalpur seat once in the last 15 years.